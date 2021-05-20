Health board to hear from people seeking more information about MOH's pay

The Town of Breckenridge is pursuing a partnership with the FIRC, Building Hope, and potentially other non-profits in Summit County to create a non-profit campus on the Town’s McCain property at the north end of Breckenridge. “When the Town of Breckenridge was approached with the idea of a non-profit campus, we were intrigued by this concept, and upon further review, the Town Council has committed to moving forward with exploring the possibility,” comments Rick Holman, Breckenridge Town Manager. As part of this proposal, the Town would provide the land use agreement and the non-profits would manage the capital campaign aspect of the project. The Town of Breckenridge would provide FIRC with 3-4 acres of land through a long-term lease at no cost at a site next to the new Alta Verde housing project on the far North end of the town. FIRC would design and build a structure that functions as a thrift store, food pantry and office space that puts all of FIRC back under one roof. This proposed building would also house Building Hope, formalizing and enhancing the collaborative partnership between the two organizations and providing additional services for FIRC clients and community members struggling with mental health issues.