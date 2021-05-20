Maeve Press on Genevieve’s Year of Discovery Throughout the Second Season of ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’
After a season of Genevieve being the unassertive sister fading in a family of chaos the first season of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay ended with a huge surprise – the timid 16-year-old breaking out of her shell and performing standup in a NYC basement. Throughout the show’s second season (currently airing on Freeform), Maeve Press’s Genevieve continues to cement her voice within a family all going through their own coming-of-age saga. She finds empowerment in airing out her family frustrations in a viral YouTube video and in the midst of having to listen to everyone else’s relationship issues finally experiences a first love of her own.www.awardsdaily.com