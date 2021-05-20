Maeve Press on Genevieve’s Year of Discovery Throughout the Second Season of ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’

In television, new TV shows dominate the day's watercooler chat. We talk about what happened on our favourite soaps last night, debate the merits of a new period drama heartthrob or agonise over the identity of the killer or corrupt cop in the latest Sunday night procedural. And yet, some programmes have a longer shelf life. Some series continue to be talked about years and years after their aired. One of those is, of course, Friends. The show is divisive, as it hasn't exactly aged well, but its influence cannot be underestimated. It influenced how we dress, how we socialise, how we speak (could she be anymore annoying?). We've all pondered if we're more of a Monica than a Rachel. And anyone who watched the programme across its impressive ten-year run has looked within themselves and asked a question that comes up again and again: were they on a break? But isn't it finally time that we admitted that, however the beloved character of Rachel Green may object, they absolutely, undoubtedly, were.