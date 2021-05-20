newsbreak-logo
The Royals Are Apparently ‘Livid’ Over Prince Harry’s Latest Interview

By Amanda Arnold, @aMandolinz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, to promote his forthcoming TV series with Oprah, Prince Harry went on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, where he proceeded to talk for over an hour and a half about all sorts of things. He recounted a needlessly complex date that he and Meghan once had at the supermarket, called the First Amendment “bonkers,” and also made some unflattering comments about his time as an acting royal. He described his life as “a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo,” which he inherited “without a choice.” And, well, the family apparently isn’t thrilled.

