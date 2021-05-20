Hockey Unveils 2021-22 Schedule
MARQUETTE, Mich. — The start of a new era in collegiate hockey begins in 2021-22 as the Northern Michigan University hockey team joins the Central Collegiate Hockey Association. The Wildcats, having previously been members of the storied league, join the newly reformed conference with an exciting home matchup to launch the 2021-22 season, hosting the University of St. Thomas, Oct. 8-9. In total, the Wildcats will host 22 contests on home ice next season, including one exhibition game, while playing 12 games on the road.abc10up.com