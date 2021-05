Our amazing traffic reporter, Dave Burnett came into the Mix 106 studio this morning just before 7:40 with the news that ended up affecting Treasure Valley commuters all day. There's a good chance that if you got on the freeway this morning, you stayed on the freeway for some time. Right around 7:36 this morning, a semi-truck was involved in an accident that resulted in the truck catching on fire, with debris ending up blocking both the East and West bound lanes of I-84 through the morning commute, and through much of the afternoon as well. KTVB reported that the driver of the truck that had been ablaze had been seen jumping out of his truck to escape the fire, and that he had been transported to a hospital but ultimately ended up being okay.