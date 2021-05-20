newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

MDH more focused on getting people vaccinated than wasting doses

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44K3fw_0a5zQE0G00
Credit: Minnesota Department of Health

For months, Minnesota officials have treated the COVID-19 vaccines like gold but now with more supply and in an effort to get more shots into more arms, they're more OK with a little waste.

The Minnesota Department of Health on May 14 updated its COVID-19 vaccine provider guide for those administering the vaccines, renaming its "do not waste vaccine" section to "do not miss an opportunity to vaccinate," an MDH bulletin says.

"Ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to receive vaccine should be balanced with vaccine wastage," the guidance now says, listing off a few strategies to minimize waste "but do not miss an opportunity to vaccinate someone, even if that means not every dose in a vial can be used."

MDH infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said the original "do not waste" policy stems from the winter when vaccine doses were in extremely short supply, but now there are ample doses so the state is focusing on getting more people vaccinated, the Star Tribune says.

"If someone walks up [to a vaccine clinic] and says they want to be vaccinated, and it's the end of the day, we want to get that person vaccinated," she said, according to the Star Tribune. "We don't want to miss that chance."

In a statement to Bring Me The News, MDH said:

"Minnesota has been a leader in vaccine efficiency, with vaccine waste being uncommon. More than 5.7 million vaccine doses have been distributed to Minnesota, and only 3,522 have been reported as wasted. Minnesota has changed its guidance for avoiding COVID-19 vaccine waste in order to better meet the challenge of making sure that shots are available when people want them. The new guidance strives to meet the ongoing goal of avoiding waste while allowing providers more flexibility to not miss an opportunity to vaccinate. Minnesota still must report wastage to federal regulators, and MDH does not expect the change to result in substantially more waste."

More than half of Minnesota's population that's 16 and older is vaccinated, with MDH noting 62.4% of those 16-plus have at least one dose and more than 54% have completed the vaccine series.

Meanwhile, 50% of the state's total population as of May 18 has at least one dose and 43.3% of the whole state has completed the vaccine series.

After an initial surge in vaccinations after all adults became eligible in late March, the state's vaccination rate has slowed in recent weeks. More than 407,000 people got vaccines the week of April 4 while just over 223,000 people got a dose the week of May 9.

Now the state is focusing its efforts to reach those reluctant to get the shot or those who have limited access or mobility, such as with mobile vaccination clinics. And Gov. Tim Walz said he's considering incentives to motivate more people to get vaccinated.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Doses#Health Department#Population Health#Health Policy#The Star Tribune#Mdh#Ample Doses#Covid 19 Vaccine Waste#Vaccine Wastage#Vaccine Efficiency#Minnesota Officials#Providers#People#Short Supply#Winter#Incentives#Federal Regulators#Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
IndustryWNDU

Vaccine Tracker: Looking at the issue of wasting vaccine doses.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re taking a look at a recent story just put out this week saying that Walgreens and CVS are responsible for over 128,000 wasted doses from the start of the vaccine process going to late March. In the...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

More than 2.5 million vaccine doses administered in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 126 new positiveCOVID-19 tests and one additional death Monday. At 10 a.m., IDPH reported 397,710 total positive tests, 351,784 total recoveries and 5,985 total deaths since the pandemic began. Twenty-four hours earlier, IDPH reported 397,584 total positive tests and 5,984 total deaths.
PharmaceuticalsAPG of Wisconsin

Physicians from across state urge people to get vaccinations

The following important message on COVID-19 vaccinations is made on behalf of physician chief medical officers of Wisconsin health systems and hospitals. COVID-19 has been with us now for more than a year. We’ve been through a lot together –illness, death, economic hardship and the disruption of the lives we cherish, including the close personal interactions that we as humans need to thrive. And while we’ve shown collective resolve in fighting the disease and adapting to its threat, what we all really crave is getting back to the people and things we miss. Vaccines offer us precisely that hope.
Bangor, MEobserver-me.com

Bangor mass clinic has administered more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center announced on Friday morning that its coronavirus vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor has administered more than 100,000 vaccine doses. The milestone, reached Thursday afternoon, comes as vaccination rates rise throughout the state, with the Maine Center for Disease...
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Nearly 1,000 More People Fully Vaccinated in Northwestern Pennsylvania; Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide Surpass 9.3M

Pennsylvania will lift its coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions Memorial Day. However, the mask mandate will remain in effect until 70 percent of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. Statewide cases, deaths and testing. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,385 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statewide in the last 24 hours, bringing...
IndustryWIBW

Majority of wasted US vaccine doses attributed to two pharmacy chains

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two pharmacy chains are responsible for a majority of the nation’s wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to one news outlet. Kaiser Health News reports that CVS accounts for nearly half of the 182,874 wasted doses tracked by the CDC, while Walgreens accounts for another 21 percent. The two companies together wasted 128,500 shots combined, or 70 percent of the total.
HealthMedicalXpress

FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12 to 15

In a move that should hasten the country's recovery from the pandemic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the emergency use of Pfizer's two-dose coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. "Today's action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning...
HealthNautilus

Kids can now get the Pfizer vaccine, but should they?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration opened the door for children aged 12 to 15 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on May 10. But does that necessarily mean kids should get the COVID vaccine, even if they are eligible?. As NPR reported, “The authorization expands the pool of eligible...
Industrynationalgeographic.com

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines safe for pregnant people, major study confirms

The report strengthens the CDC’s recommendation that anyone pregnant be offered the vaccine and sets the stage for more “paradigm-changing” vaccine trials during pregnancy. As each of the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines became available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consistently asserted that they should not be withheld from people...
PharmaceuticalsWashington Examiner

Study shows ending COVID regulations increases vaccinations

As evidenced by the precipitous drop off in vaccination rates, the Biden administration did indeed undermine the public's confidence in our COVID-19 vaccination campaign with their inexplicable, since-revoked decision to halt Johnson & Johnson jabs thanks to a one-in-a-million risk of blood clots. Since last month's apex of daily vaccine administration, the average number of people getting shots in arms has fallen by a staggering 50%.
Public Healthmainstreet-nashville.com

COVID-19 vaccines available for children 12 and over starting today

Nashville’s Metro Public Health Department expects to be able to offer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children age 12 to 16 beginning today. The Food and Drug Administration earlier this week gave emergency use authorization to allow the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as 12. On Wednesday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15.