Taylor Swift is one of the most celebrated and successful songwriters not just of her time, but ever. She has shown again and again that she can pen a tune that cuts deep and that garners praise from critics the world over, then switch things up and craft a top 40, radio-ready pop smash. She has the talent and the experience, but somehow she’s never earned the biggest award possible for songwriters...though it may finally be coming her way in only a matter of months.