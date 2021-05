NORTH ADAMS — Mass MoCA is ready to welcome back summer with the return of its traditional Memorial Day weekend summer kickoff celebration. The museum will celebrate the opening of two installations — James Turrell's Skyspace C.A.V.U. and Shaun Leonardo's "You Walk..." and a concert featuring vocalist Julianna Barwick and harpist Mary Lattimore on Saturday, May 29. The celebration also marks the return of Mass MoCA's extended hours. Beginning May 29, the museum will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, through Oct. 14.