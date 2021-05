After the 2021 NFL Draft last weekend which went from April 29th through May 1st there had been 8 Canadians introduced into the NFL. Four of which were drafted in the draft, Chuba Hubbard, Benjamin St Juste, Joshua Palmer and Jevon Holland tied a record of four Canadians drafted into the NFL Draft, set in 2014 with Brent Urban, John Urshel, TJ Jones and Laurent Duvernay Tardif. The other four, Bruno Labelle, Alaric Jackson, Amen Ogbongbemiga as well as U-Sports offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage were signed following the NFL Draft as un-drafted free agents and as a group of eight they are among 29 Canadians going into the NFL for the 2021 NFL season.