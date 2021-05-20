20143 Oak River Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23803

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the I 64 corridor northwest of Richmond. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Caroline; Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Essex; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; King William; King and Queen; New Kent; Powhatan; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Hanover County in central Virginia Southeastern Powhatan County in central Virginia The City of Richmond in central Virginia Northwestern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Northwestern King and Queen County in east central Virginia Northwestern Richmond County in east central Virginia Northwestern New Kent County in east central Virginia Caroline County in north central Virginia Northern Henrico County in central Virginia Northwestern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia King William County in east central Virginia Essex County in east central Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 526 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fredericksburg to near Bowling Green to near Manakin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Bowling Green and Milford around 530 PM EDT. Fort A.p. Hill around 535 PM EDT. Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Downtown Richmond, Port Royal and Glen Allen around 540 PM EDT. Mechanicsville, Highland Springs and East Highland Park around 545 PM EDT. Studley, Leedstown and Loretto around 550 PM EDT. Colonial Beach, Manquin and Tunstall around 600 PM EDT. Montross and Aylett around 605 PM EDT. King William and Saint Stephens Church around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Beazley, Currioman Landing, Gum Tree, Etna Mills, Montrose, Sandston, Biscoe, Chamberlayne, Atlee and Ashcake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH