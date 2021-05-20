newsbreak-logo
20143 Oak River Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23803

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEFRONT home with breathtaking views of LAKE CHESDIN! This gorgeous property has it all...170 linear feet of water front protected by a beautiful stone bulkhead, private natural beach, over an acre of park like landscaped grounds, covered boat lift (2 slips)/dock. Custom built to maximize the views, the lake greets you the minute you open the door with large windows in the family room and gleaming hw floors. The kitchen has awesome lake views, hw, granite, custom cabinets and lots of storage. Enjoy the dining room views beside the brick wood burning fireplace. The first floor primary bedroom has sliding doors to the deck with gorgeous lake views! The primary bath has a jetted tub, tile shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Another bedroom (or office), full bath and laundry room round out the first floor. Four bedrooms(or craft room/gym/storage) on second floor and a huge bath with double vanity. Basement has beautiful lake views, a bedroom, full bath, fireplace with gas insert, cool bar, built ins and a workshop. Entertain on lots of outdoor hardscape! TWO GARAGES/ 1st floor and basement! Voluntary HOA! Rare opportunity to make your dream of LAKE LIFE come true!

