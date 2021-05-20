newsbreak-logo
Henrico County, VA

215 Biloxi Rd, Henrico, VA 23223

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss out on this updated rancher. Awesome living room with brick fireplace. Updated kitchen with all new kitchen cabinetry, new granite counters, and new appliances. Primary bath has a private full bath with gorgeous walk-in shower, new toilet, new vanity, and new ceramic flooring. Two additional bedrooms and an additional bonus room which could be an office, playroom or den. New dimensional roof and new heat pump. Located on a corner lot with a detached garage (sold as-is).

Henrico County, VARichmond.com

124 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

Perfect starter home in desirable Henrico location! Primary bedroom with fabulous walk-in closet on 2nd level. First level has a room that can be transformed into a bedroom, office, den or mancave. HVAC system only one year old, New windows, Large yard, Fully renovated kitchen, New flooring, and beautiful butcher block countertops! Priced to sell, owners are relocating. See you at the Open House!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5213 Aldenbrook Way, Henrico, VA 23059

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SHORT PUMP STUNNER! DEEP RUN HIGH SCHOOL.This like-new lovingly cared for, brick beauty has an open plan, grand kitchen with large island and granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and eat in area. Formal dining room, large family room and connected sun room ( currently used as a playroom). Rear staircase, office/study, mudroom with cubbies, huge primary bedroom with extra large walk in closet, all other bedrooms are generous in size with nice closets, one bedroom up is ensuite, extra storage. Rear deck and private rear yard. Minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment, with easy access to major highways. Washer, dryer and fridge do not convey but can be negotiated. Showings start Saturday 5/15 at 10am.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2823 Oakland Ave, Henrico, VA 23228

A MUST SEE! Extremely well-maintained 3 BR on a lovely wooded lot located in a quiet neighborhood. Living room with brick fireplace and insert, hardwood floors, bay window. Kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and bar, new built in microwave, oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Bathroom with upgraded tile floor, vanity and original cast iron tub. Huge backyard with slate patio sitting area, beautiful hardwood trees, professional landscaping and storage shed. Easy access to interstates, golf, pools, shopping, restaurants and county parks.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3720 Parchment Cir, Henrico, VA 23233

This fabulous three story transitional located in the sought after Burgandy Parke neighborhood offers private wooded views, convenient proximity to Short Pump amenities, flexible space and room to grow! With over 4,600 sq. ft, 5-6 bedrooms, a walk-out basement and multiple bonus rooms, the options are endless for entertaining or working from home. On the first floor, you'll love the newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, island & breakfast bar, a sunken living room, dining room w/ tray ceiling, hardwood floors, a family room with custom fireplace/tv niche as well as a florida room and 2 story foyer. On the second floor, the spacious owners suite includes a fireplace and incredible custom walk-in closet! Three additional bedrooms and additional full bath complete this floor. One of the best features of this home is the amazing walk-out basement. With a full bath and four large rooms that can be configured any way (rec. room, office, bedrooms, etc. ) the possibilities are endless! Third floor can be finished also! You'll enjoy entertaining on the large deck overlooking the park-like fenced in back yard. Endless Hot H2O, Dual Laundry set ups. Don't miss this stunning home!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

7849 Wistar Woods Pl, Henrico, VA 23228

Now that everything is opening up, how about NO weekend yard work or exterior maintenance? Sound good? Then this is your new home! This almost new maintenance-free townhome is all you need in a home and to work from home! The floorplan was upgraded when built to include a sunny bump-out that works perfectly as a flex space. Work out, work at a desk or read a book, you decide! Super spacious open floorplan you can arrange furnishings to suit your needs. Luxurious kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and the perfect counter spot for spectators! Highly desirable main floor primary with en suite bath, walk-in and linen closet First-floor laundry (all conveys), direct access to the garage, and half bath round out the main floor living of this home. . Upstairs are two additional bedrooms (one is super-sized) for additional office space or sleeping quarters. These two rooms share a full bath with a linen closet. Plenty of storage, walk-in, and cubbies on this level. Let's not forget the outside living! Including paver & concrete patios and the ultimate privacy fence. House is partially "smart" with NEST and Alexa capable lights, etc. New paint & carpet. Make this yours!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5631 Country Hills Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

RARE GEM! Completely renovated 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Cross Creek neighborhood on Nuckols Rd Corridor in excellent school district of Henrico County. Home is situated on an idyllic lot with an acre of complete privacy. Walk or ride your bikes to pool/tennis/golf at The Dominion Club! Recent $150K back yard makeover includes huge limestone patio, outdoor fireplace, built in hot tub/ plunge pool, and built in Primo smoker grill. Yard offers endless green space for play and fun! Home is bright with an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings in the kitchen area. The entire back of the house is a wall of windows overlooking the beautiful yard. Other notable features are hardwood floors throughout, two exquisite primary suites, both with walk in closets and renovated bathrooms. The kitchen offers 4 ovens, 6 burner gas range, custom shaker cabinets, and white marble countertops. There are several flex spaces to fit your needs. The theatre room will be a huge hit and perfect for movie nights or watching the game! Lovingly maintained home, recently painted inside and out, newer roof and HVAC updated 7 years ago.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

7709 Willow Leaf Ct, Henrico, VA 23228

New appliances, new paint, new carpet. Just need new owner. Move right in. All ready for a speedy possession. This is the end unit so easy access to fenced rear yard . If you are looking for a town home in Henrico County this is going to be hard to beat. Lots of natural light ,9' ceilings ,hard wood floors down and all new carpet on stairs and entire second floor. Huge master bedroom with a very large walk-in closet as well as big private bath with shower and separate soaking tub.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

251 Rocketts Way Unit#301, Henrico, VA 23231

Super cool condo in sought after 251 Rocketts. Cedar Works Condo. This is an extra special unit that you've got to see. A few key highlights; same floor as the causeway to the parking garage, includes TWO DESIGNATED parking spots, storage unit is just steps away and on same floor, FULL-SIZE washer/dryer, CORNER UNIT with tons of natural light, Plantation Shutters throughout, NO adjoined walls to any other units, AWESOME rustic feel with modern amenities, & tons of exposed brick & features full size washer & dryer & extra shelves for storage/organization. The first primary suite is extra spacious with walk-in closet, corner windows, dual vanity, & ceramic tile through the bathroom suite. The other suite also features walk-in closet, dual vanity, & ceramic tile throughout (that bathroom also opens to hall for guests). HVAC was just replaced 2018/2019, water heater in 2019, refrigerator & microwave in 2018!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3801 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico, VA 23223

16 HOMES SOLD IN JUST 2 WEEKS! BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Grand Opening of HARVIE POINT at Kensington Meadows - Affordable, modern, single-family homes in Eastern Henrico near Laburnum Ave & just minutes to White Oak Village! Meet the COLUMBIA! The Columbia is just as inviting as it is functional. Discover a magnificently spacious floor plan with custom flex areas plus a beautiful exterior with partial stone! Enter the home into the spacious foyer and there is a flex room - use it however you want OR opt to add french doors for a private study! Continue into the large family room that flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen and dining area. The kitchen, with it's standard oversized island, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and ALL stainless appliances, is truly a chef's dream! A dining area extends off of the kitchen, giving even more room to entertain! Bring the outdoors in by adding a rear covered porch off of the dining area. Continue upstairs where you will find 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths & convenient laundry room. The owner's suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet and private spa-like bathroom with large shower. Don't need all 4 bedrooms? Convert one into an open loft!
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – May 17, 2021

Plans for a civilian review board in Henrico appear dead; Henrico Schools officials are planning vaccinations in some schools this school year after all; our latest Henrico Restaurant Watch. (Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County.)
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.