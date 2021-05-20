215 Biloxi Rd, Henrico, VA 23223

This fabulous three story transitional located in the sought after Burgandy Parke neighborhood offers private wooded views, convenient proximity to Short Pump amenities, flexible space and room to grow! With over 4,600 sq. ft, 5-6 bedrooms, a walk-out basement and multiple bonus rooms, the options are endless for entertaining or working from home. On the first floor, you'll love the newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, island & breakfast bar, a sunken living room, dining room w/ tray ceiling, hardwood floors, a family room with custom fireplace/tv niche as well as a florida room and 2 story foyer. On the second floor, the spacious owners suite includes a fireplace and incredible custom walk-in closet! Three additional bedrooms and additional full bath complete this floor. One of the best features of this home is the amazing walk-out basement. With a full bath and four large rooms that can be configured any way (rec. room, office, bedrooms, etc. ) the possibilities are endless! Third floor can be finished also! You'll enjoy entertaining on the large deck overlooking the park-like fenced in back yard. Endless Hot H2O, Dual Laundry set ups. Don't miss this stunning home!