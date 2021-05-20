YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas celebrates 135th year of serving North Texas
ROCKWALL, TX – May 20, 2021 — The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas held its Annual Celebration on May 18th, celebrating 135 years of serving North Texas and the volunteers across communities in North Texas, including Rockwall. The event honored the volunteers that have tirelessly served the community throughout a difficult year, and recognizing the impact of the Catalyst Initiative, the Y’s COVID response effort.rockwall.bubblelife.com