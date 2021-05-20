Rockwall GLOW Run for the WIN 5K shines bright for victims of family violence
ROCKWALL, TX – May 20, 2021 — A total of 162 runners crossed the finish line at Women In Need’s 9th annual GLOW Run for the WIN 5K on May 8th at Harry Myers Park. Kenda Culpepper and Ms. New with the District Attorney’s office, Detective Laurie Burks with Rockwall PD, Kim Arrowood with Texas Health Rockwall, Judge Mark Russo, and Mayor Jim Pruitt spoke about the sad prevalence of domestic violence in Rockwall and the joint effort to provide refuge, restoration, and empowerment to victims.rockwall.bubblelife.com