Ryanair Wins Court Challenge to State Aid for Rivals KLM and TAP

By Neha Gupta
smarteranalyst.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRyanair Holdings (RYAAY) is pleased that the court has agreed with its contention that government financial support extended to Air France-KLM and TAP was unlawful. After the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the Dutch government offered a 3.4 billion euro state aid package to Air France-KLM to help the national flag carrier ride out the pandemic crisis. Similarly, Portugal offered 1.2 billion euros to TAP. The European Commission approved the state subsidies to the airlines, but Ryanair argued that they were unfair. Ryanair challenged the decision in the EU (European Union) General Court, and the court has sided with the airline.

