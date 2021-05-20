newsbreak-logo
Johnson County, WY

Dump Day Discoveries

By Jessi Dodge
Cover picture for the articleLast week was dump week in Johnson County and residents were prepped with vouchers and lots of trash as they made their annual spring trips to get rid of old goods and random trash. The three day county-wide event draws community members out and into long lines as they join spring cleaning and make a day out of their once yearly cost-free visits to the dump. We looked for the random finds and strange drop offs to be spotted before quickly being covered with dirt and swallowed up by the landfill.

