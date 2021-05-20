newsbreak-logo
Oxford, NY

Oxford Property Group Sues WeWork For $1.8M In Back Rent At Downtown Location

By Andrew Martinez, Bisnow Boston
Bisnow
Bisnow
 21 hours ago
Oxford Properties Group is suing WeWork for more than $1.8M in back rent, claiming the coworking giant broke a contract and abandoned its large downtown space. The lawsuit, filed late last week by attorneys with Dain, Trophy, Le Ray, Wiest & Garner P.C., charges WeWork with breach of contract after it abandoned its space at 745 Atlantic Ave. The complaint, first reported by the Boston Business Journal, states WeWork left its 131K SF space in February on a lease that runs through 2029.

