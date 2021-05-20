Oxford Property Group Sues WeWork For $1.8M In Back Rent At Downtown Location

The number of tenants looking to sublease London office space has grown sharply in the last quarter, with these occupiers playing an ever-larger role in the market. There is 19.1M SF of available office space in London, according to first-quarter leasing data from Cushman & Wakefield, and 7M SF of that is controlled by tenants who are looking to shed some of their existing footprint. That is a rise of 9% on the previous quarter and means that tenant-controlled space now accounts for 37% of all space for rent. There were over 330 tenant-controlled spaces being marketed at the end of Q1, with 60 units being added since January, Cushman said.