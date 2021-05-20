newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

"Roof Knocking" in Gaza and the Myth of the Benevolent Drone

By Common Dreams
Common Dreams
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its deadly attacks in densely populated Gaza, the Israeli Defense Force is employing a technique they call "roof knocking." First drones fire small missiles without warheads on a residential building, intended only to shake the building before armed missiles destroy it minutes later. The IDF calls these "warning shots" and they are often preceded by telephone calls to some residents telling them to flee from the impending obliteration of their homes.

www.commondreams.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Roof Knocking#Minneapolis Police#Israeli Fire#Targeted Attacks#The Israeli Defense Force#Idf#The Jerusalem Post#South African#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#U S Drone Attacks#Gaza Today#Drone Assassinations#Densely Populated Gaza#Armed Missiles#Aerial Weaponized Drones#Civilians#Pepper Spray Ammunition#Innocent Life#Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds of Palestinians hurt in clash at Jerusalem holy site

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured on Monday after a clash between Israeli police and protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Reuters and The Associated Press reported that at least 305 people were injured, with dozens sent to nearby hospitals. Reports differed on the cause of the violence, with Israeli police accusing protesters inside the mosque of throwing rocks at officers while Palestinian officials accused police of conducting a raid on the site.
Militaryvestnikkavkaza.net

Israeli ground offensive in Gaza 'on table'

As the Israeli military intensifies its strike on Hamas, plans for a possible ground invasion of the Gaza Strip will be presented to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi for approval later on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said that the plans are being put...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Busting the myth of Palestinian ‘human shields’ in Gaza

As Israel uses disproportionate force against Palestinians, deploying its fighter jets to bomb buildings in besieged Gaza, a narrative is being spun about how Palestinian fighters use civilians as human shields. Across Twitter and other social media platforms, Israeli commentators and officials are vigorously pushing this line in tandem with...
ProtestsYNET News

Lebanese protesters storm Israeli border; IDF fires warning shots

Dozens of Lebanese demonstrators set fire to the Israeli border fence near the country's northernmost town of Metula on Friday, and some of them cut the fence and broke into the Israeli side, prompting IDF tanks stationed in the area to fire several warning shots, chasing protesters back into to Lebanese territory.
Militarychicagoboyz.net

The Destruction of the US Military

There is an old saying in the military, “Trust No one above O-6” They are all politicians. The Obama years saw more generals retired or relieved than there had been in years. General Carter Ham was one of the notable ones. Wiki sloughs over his relief about Benghazi. Ham was...
Middle Easttri-lakestribune.net

Largest residential building in Gaza destroyed by Israeli air strike

Although the statement gave no further details, Israeli military affairs correspondents who are briefed regularly by the armed forces said it was not a ground invasion, and that troops were firing artillery from Israel's side of the border. Trouble loomed on another front after three rockets launched from Lebanon crashed...
MilitaryYNET News

Hamas warns Israel: Pull forces from Temple Mount, Sheikh Jarrah by 6pm

The Hamas terror group that controls Gaza issued an ultimatum to Israel on Monday, demanding the withdrawal of all security forces from the Temple Mount and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem by 6pm. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The group also demanded that Palestinians detained during days...
MilitaryPosted by
TheWrap

Israeli Media Says Military Planted False Story About Gaza Invasion

The Israeli military retracted statements on Friday that its troops had entered the Gaza Strip, but Israeli news outlets reported the initial incorrect announcement was done to purposely deceive Hamas fighters. Early Friday morning, the Israeli military issued an apocalyptic statement to the international media, saying that an Israeli ground...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

UN disturbed by destruction of media offices in Gaza

New York [US], May 16 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply disturbed by the destruction of a high-rise building in Gaza City, by an Israeli airstrike, that housed the offices of several international media organizations, said Stephan Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General in a statement on Sunday. In a...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza: Conflict stalls Arab-Israeli rapprochement

The worsening conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is causing considerable embarrassment for those Arab governments that recently normalised relations with Israel. The much-trumpeted Abraham Accords - that saw the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan all sign agreements with Israel - were always going to be hostage to events on the ground. Now those events have descended into deadly violence, any further public warming of relations between the Arab states and Israel has been put on hold.
MilitaryBreaking Defense

Israeli Multi Domain War Gets First Test In Gaza

TEL AVIV: For the first time, the Israeli Defense Force is using multi-domain operations in the strike against Hamas in Gaza. The air, infantry, armor, artillery and naval forces are finding, fixing and destroying targets in Gaza according to “who has the best shot,” an Israeli defense source here says.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Israel Sends In Ground Forces As Gaza Conflict Intensifies

Israel said Friday it sent ground forces into action and pounded Gaza in response to a new barrage of rocket fire from the Hamas-run enclave in a conflict that has now claimed over 100 Palestinian lives. "Israeli planes and troops on the ground are carrying out an attack in the...
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

Israeli and Palestinian Lives Come Before Land | Opinion

"We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence," tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday. Ocasio-Cortez thus joined Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who had spent the previous few days firing off tweets about her Palestinian identity and her loyalty to the Palestinian people. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) added his voice, asserting, "The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank."
Middle EastCNN

Media offices destroyed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

(CNN) — The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and media advocacy groups are demanding answers after an Israeli airstrike destroyed a building with offices belonging to news outlets in Gaza on Saturday. The Israeli Defense Forces said the building contained "Hamas military intelligence assets." The IDF accused Hamas of treating the...
Militaryhonestreporting.com

AP, Al Jazeera Cry Foul After Setting Up Shop in Alleged Hamas Military Site Destroyed by IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday destroyed a building in the Gaza Strip that housed the local offices of several international media outlets, including Associated Press (AP) and Al Jazeera. The Israeli strike came amid intense fighting with Hamas — designated as a terrorist group by most Western countries, including the United States — which over the past six days has fired in excess of 2,500 projectiles at the Jewish state.
Middle EastPosted by
The Atlantic

Photos: Violence Explodes Across Israel and Gaza

Tensions have escalated in recent weeks between Palestinians and Israelis, triggered in part by recent protests related to a decades-long land dispute that could lead to the removal of Palestinian families from their homes in an East Jerusalem neighborhood. Israeli security forces confronted demonstrators on the site known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as the Temple Mount, injuring hundreds of Palestinians. Militants in the Gaza Strip began firing rockets into Israel, and Israeli forces have conducted air strikes in Gaza in response, leading to the deaths of more than 55 Palestinians and seven Israelis over the past few days.
Middle EastPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Israel Under Attack: Palestinian terrorists launch rockets into Tel Aviv, hit civilian bus

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in Gaza have fired hundreds of rockets in the last day at Israeli civilians and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have responded by targeting 130 terrorist posts and killing more than 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza. The IDF strikes included the killing of the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s rocket unit, Samah Abed al-Mamluk and the head of Hamas anti-tank missile unit, Iyad Fathi Faik Sharir.