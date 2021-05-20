"Roof Knocking" in Gaza and the Myth of the Benevolent Drone
In its deadly attacks in densely populated Gaza, the Israeli Defense Force is employing a technique they call "roof knocking." First drones fire small missiles without warheads on a residential building, intended only to shake the building before armed missiles destroy it minutes later. The IDF calls these "warning shots" and they are often preceded by telephone calls to some residents telling them to flee from the impending obliteration of their homes.www.commondreams.org