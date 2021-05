Quite a few analysts have already predicted that the stocks of HPE would be announcing a sales sum of $6.59 billion for this quarter. According to a report, five of the investment analysts have already provided estimates into the earnings of the company. The lowest estimate has come in at $6.50 billion, while the highest has come in at $6.64 billion. The sales reported by the company the previous year were $6.01 billion, which indicates an annual growth rate of 9.7%. The company will be putting up its next quarterly report on the 1st of June.