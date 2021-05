The old rock quarry appeared just before we crossed under the train trestle. Summer foliage prevented a good view of the rocky wall with its ledge and two pillars where a rail line would bring train wagons to be loaded. The quarry elicits feelings of mystery, mischief, and danger. A fence used to close off the area, but boys would sneak through it to explore the small caves. A couple of my girlfriends once climbed up the wall, a terrifying experience. Now there’s a paved trail that runs between the river and quarry.