Edsby, a learning management system designed for K–12, has released an update that adds support for Zoom and Microsoft Teams video, whiteboarding and chat. The new feature is called EdsbyLive. It adds a button to the teacher view that allows them to “go live now.” According to Edsby, “These buttons launch online meetings and make them available only at the time a teacher has requested it, and only to students in the class. If configured by the district, only authenticated users may participate in meetings, and only with their real names, minimizing the chance of unauthorized intrusions.”