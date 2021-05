Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) published a narrower-than-expected net loss for Q1 2021, driven by growing electric vehicle sales and expanding margins. The company delivered a total of 13,340 vehicles over the quarter, marking an increase of 487% year-over-year and around 3% sequentially, helping revenues rise to about RMB 2.95 billion ($450 million). Gross profit margins were particularly strong, coming in at 11.2%, up from negative 4.8% a year ago, indicating that Xpeng is producing its vehicles much more efficiently. For perspective, the broader global auto industry sees gross margins of under 10%. Xpeng stock was up by as much as 4.50% in pre-market trading on Thursday.