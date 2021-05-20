newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

How much rain did the area receive overnight?

By Hannah Shirley
Grand Forks Herald
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Forks received just over a half-inch of rainfall overnight, and that total will continue to grow throughout the day, according to WDAY StormTracker meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer. The highest rain totals in the region accrued in Argyle, Minn., where an aerial flood warning has been issued through 3:45 p.m. Thursday...

www.grandforksherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grafton, ND
City
Courtenay, ND
City
Concrete, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Mchenry, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
City
Cooperstown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Memorial Day Weekend#Extreme Weather#Rain Water#Storms#Severe Weather#Wday Stormtracker#Canadian#The Stormtracker Team#Rainfall#Scattered Thunderstorms#Precipitation#Severe Thunderstorms#Temperatures#Unsettled Weather#Ponds#Standing Water#Nickel Sized Hail#Grand Forks Friday#Greenbush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across the region. The fog is very patchy and shallow in areas, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 AM CDT.
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota...Fire Weather Zones 001...002 003...004...005...006...007...008...009...013...014...015 016... 017...022...023...024...027...028...029...030...031 032 and 040. In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006...007 008...014... 015...016...024...026...027...028...029...030 039 and 054. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent.