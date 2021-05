The parent company of the new reinsurer Conduit Re, Conduit Holdings Limited (CHL) has today released its trading statement for Q1 2021, ended 31 March 2021. Among the key results issued by the group, it revealed that this quarter saw Conduit Re bind contracts with total expected ultimate premiums written of $199.1 million, marginally ahead of the business plan presented in its IPO prospectus. It was noted that Conduit Re also wrote a higher proportion of quota share business than plan, creating a lag in the accounting recognition of gross written and earned premiums.