Arc'teryx launches ReBird, a new line of upcycled apparel and accessories
Arc'teryx has launched its first-ever collection of upcycled products that are made from post-consumer materials with the new ReBird program. ReBird will place its focus on upcycled and repurposed products, used gear, and repair services to help greatly reduce waste and environmental impact. Marking the launch of the collection is a limited edition collection that includes the packable Stowe Windshell (above) and a tote and pouch that are made from Arc'teryx Gore-Tex jackets that are no longer suitable for wear.www.acquiremag.com