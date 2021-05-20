How I Convinced My Daughter to Keep Her Room Clean for a Year

What's your love and relationship question? Email them to [email protected] or fill out the form. Here's something a little different: A question about love after death. My parents got married in the 50s, and just short of 30 years later, my father suffered the mother of all midlife crises, divorced my mother, and married someone else. Once he freed himself from that unfortunate relationship, he confided in me, "If I thought I had a chance, I'd court your mother all over again." He tried for a number of years, but my mother had been deeply hurt and would have none of it. In time, however, she acquiesced to a friendship. They went to dinner and to the movies, and sat together at family functions. Over time, it happened: They fell back in love, to everyone's delight. We'd catch them kissing when they thought nobody was around.