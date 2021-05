Asheville – North Carolinians have an incredible source for horticultural information through the NC State Extension, an outreach program at NC State University. NC State Extension faculty and staff work tirelessly to deliver research-based solutions to local issues. The program reaches millions of North Carolina citizens each year through local centers in the state’s 100 counties and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Here in Buncombe County, Alison Arnold is the Extension Agent, and Steve Pettis, in Henderson County. Radio Hendersonville counties have very active programs—they provide agriculture, education and knowledge promptly to deal with current situations. Looking at the Henderson County Center website, three days ago Dr. William Kelley wrote a very timely article for Hendersonville farmers titled “After the Freeze—Damage Mitigation Possibilities.”