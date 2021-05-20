Cannabis Conference and Hemp Grower Conference Announce Inaugural ‘Diversity Scholarship’ in Partnership with Minority Cannabis Business Association
MAY 20, 2021 – LAS VEGAS, NV / ORLANDO, FL – Cannabis Conference (produced by Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and Hemp Grower media brands) and Hemp Grower Conference (produced by Hemp Grower) announce today a joint partnership with Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA) to help minority cannabis entrepreneurs access networking and education opportunities to grow and support their business. The inaugural Cannabis Conference/Hemp Grower Conference Diversity Scholarship will provide selected MCBA members with 20 complimentary Cannabis Conference 2021 All-Access passes, and 10 complimentary Hemp Grower Conference 2021 All-Access passes.