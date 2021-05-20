newsbreak-logo
Cannabis Conference and Hemp Grower Conference Announce Inaugural ‘Diversity Scholarship’ in Partnership with Minority Cannabis Business Association

By Press Release
cannabisdispensarymag.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMAY 20, 2021 – LAS VEGAS, NV / ORLANDO, FL – Cannabis Conference (produced by Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and Hemp Grower media brands) and Hemp Grower Conference (produced by Hemp Grower) announce today a joint partnership with Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA) to help minority cannabis entrepreneurs access networking and education opportunities to grow and support their business. The inaugural Cannabis Conference/Hemp Grower Conference Diversity Scholarship will provide selected MCBA members with 20 complimentary Cannabis Conference 2021 All-Access passes, and 10 complimentary Hemp Grower Conference 2021 All-Access passes.

