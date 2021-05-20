Throwback Thursday: Celebs and Their Mansur Gavriel Bags
Cult-favorite indie brand Mansur Gavriel launched in 2012 with just two simple silhouettes, a Bucket Bag and a Tote Bag, with the goal of providing a well-crafted, beautifully made bag of quality leather that was simple and available at a reasonable price. Their brand signifier has always been simplicity, offering bags with no hardware, studs, or frills. The brand's beloved Bucket Bag started making waves in 2013, and almost immediately it was seen on the shoulders of some of our favorite celebs, selling out instantaneously and leaving handbag lovers around the world itching to snag one of their own.