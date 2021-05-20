Faculty members recognized by The College for teaching excellence

Gitner Award goes to Binyomin Abrams, Provost’s Scholar-Teacher of the Year to Pamela Templer. In 2010, 10 years before the COVID-19 pandemic gave many faculty members only a few days to master new teaching technologies, Binyomin Abrams was producing dozens of short videos and seamlessly integrating them into the coursework of first-year chemistry courses. Today, more than 80 videos, many of them tied to courses and webinars, help Abrams’ students learn fundamental concepts in chemistry. His videos, as well as his innovative approach to helping remote students attend labs synchronously, are among the reasons that the College of Arts & Sciences master lecturer in chemistry and director of general chemistry has been awarded the Gerald and Deanne Gitner Family Award for Innovation in Teaching with Technology. The annual award provides $10,000 to the faculty member who best exemplifies innovation in teaching by using technology.