SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank, announced recently that its Board of Directors, at their meeting on July 14, 2021, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the common stock of the Company payable on August 9, 2021, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2021.