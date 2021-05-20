newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

SomaLogic lands UCHealth among first group of health care system collaborators

By Dan Mika
bizwest.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER — SomaLogic Inc. has begun rolling out its protein-analysis products to health care systems as part of its efforts to build up its revenues as it prepares to go public. Recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley & Northern Colorado. Registration is open!. The Boulder company said...

bizwest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Boulder, CO
Health
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalogic#Health Care Systems#Uchealth#Emory Healthcare#Health Systems#Healthcare Systems#Patient Care#Cancer Care#Somalogic Inc#Somasignal#Uchealth#Intermountain Healthcare#Commonspirit Health#The Business Journal#Print Digital#Bizwest Com#Unlimited News#Bizwest All#Cm Life Sciences Ii#Physicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Colorado Statebeckersspine.com

Colorado hospital installs Rosa Knee

Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital added Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee for joint replacements, local news affiliate KDVR reported May 16. The robot will help accuracy during surgery, Derek Johnson, MD, surgeon and director of orthopedics. "Traditionally with knee replacement, we use jigs and guides to help guide our surgery," Dr. Johnson...
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Boulder-based Moxxie Ventures launches $75M round

BOULDER — Moxxie Ventures GP LLC has begun fundraising for its second round, aiming to raise up to $75 million. Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Census estimates: Boulder growth slows as families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado Stateoutfrontmagazine.com

Colorado Senate Passes ‘Prescription Drug Affordability Board’

The Colorado State Senate recently passed a bill that would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, made up of five politically appointed members who would be tasked with price-fixing some of the state’s most expensive prescription drugs. While this sounds like a good idea on paper, industry experts are concerned with how this bill could negatively affect consumers.
Colorado Stateerieco.gov

Face Coverings in Town Facilities

The CDC, State of Colorado, and Boulder County have recently announced updates to their mask requirements. The Town of Erie will also be following suit with some new expectations with regard to face coverings in Town facilities. Starting tomorrow, May 16, the Town will be encouraging unvaccinated visitors to our facilities to wear a face covering, while vaccinated members of the public or of staff no longer need to wear a mask. We will not be requiring proof of vaccination in order to verify the status of anyone in the building. This is on the "honor system" for all people entering the building.
Colorado StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co Curaleaf Expands In Colorado Via Los Sueños Farms Acquisition

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is acquiring Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms, the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in the state. Transaction details: Under the terms of the agreement, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase three outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Pueblo, Colorado covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity. The...
Colorado Stateganjapreneur.com

Colorado Regulators Ban Delta-8 and Delta-10 In Dispensaries

Colorado cannabis regulators have banned hemp-derived and synthetic forms of THC, including Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC, from being sold in licensed dispensaries. The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) has banned hemp-derived and synthetic forms of THC – including Delta-8 and Delta-10 – from licensed dispensaries in the state, Westword reports. In a letter to industry operators, regulators cited safety concerns while also banning the compound from food, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Renowned advertising executive sells Victorian home in Boulder for $4M

BOULDER — One of the most well-known ad executives in the country has sold his Boulder home after stepping away from the firm he co-founded for a second time. Alex Bogusky, who co-founded Crispin Porter + Bogusky in 1988, and his wife Ana sold their home at 421 Highland Ave. in Mapleton Hill for nearly $4 million last month, according to public records.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Jason Cui: Join me in a distinctive mission

I first came across the Now You Are the Group’s Interest (NYAGI) Project, a Boulder-based non-profit, October, 2020. NYAGI caught my eye because of its distinctive mission: Educate, Empower and Elevate. Unlike much of the world’s efforts in alleviating healthcare crises, NYAGI focuses on sharing knowledge and empowering medical providers in marginalized communities. NYAGI is unique in harnessing the power of technology, like iPads and iPhones, as tools to teach ultrasound and medical diagnostic skills that can help save lives in low-income countries. We in high-income countries upgrade our phones because our old phones become “outdated.” However, in the context of NYAGI, these “outdated” technologies can be powerful, lifesaving tools. With our iPad/iPhone Saving Lives Program, we have a chance to create a meaningful solution by coming together.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Dr. Cliff Gronseth: Help and healing overseas with Boulder’s repurposed technology

Dear readers: We’ve been following Dr. Cliff Gronseth’s global humanitarian work through his nonprofit, Now You Are the Group’s Interest (NYAGI), for many years. In 2016 and 2017, NYAGI’s team of physicians and sonographers, along with high school and college students, visited Nepal to teach prenatal ultrasound techniques to skilled birth attendants. Students led the technology piece, teaching nurses how to use repurposed ipads and iphones. In 2019, the team traveled to Haiti, achieving similar goals. But in 2020, COVID put a stop to in-person teaching. Using the power of technology, NYAGI has been able to help nursing students in northern Nicaragua learn techniques to help babies breathe, and will be able to continue its work remotely in low-income countries, including in Tanzania this summer. But success depends on having the right technology — repurposed ipads and iphones — to teach the complexities of ultrasound (Are you hearing this Apple and Google?).