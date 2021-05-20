newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Amok, Amok, Amok: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ gets release date

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFTGW_0a5z9lMV00

Come ... we fly! Fans of the film “Hocus Pocus” now know when they’ll be able to catch up with the Sanderson Sisters and where.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy announced the news on social media Thursday that “Hocus Pocus 2″ will hit the Disney+ streaming service in 2022.

Adam Shankman had been tapped to direct the sequel to the 1993 hit but had to drop out as he directs the sequel to “Enchanted” called, “Disenchanted” starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey. Anne Fletcher has taken over as director, Variety reported.

Production begins this fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot has the sisters being brought back to present-day Salem by three young women, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This isn’t the first sequel treatment for the story. A book was released in 2018 that followed the daughter of the film’s main character Max Dennison as she brings the sisters back to life, just like her father, when she tried to prove that what happened 20 years before was just a bunch of .... hocus-pocus.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus#Sanderson Sisters#Variety#Bettemidler#Enchanted#Hocus Pocus#Pic#Gets Release Date#Present Day Salem#Fall#Bettemidler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesScreenrant.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Update Expected This Week

Adam Shankman took to Instagram to tease some upcoming news about the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. Little is known about the sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic, as very little updates have come out about the film since its initial announcement. Disney first confirmed Hocus Pocus 2 was in development in December. Although the original Hocus Pocus was released to middling critical reception and a low box office take upon its release, it slowly became a cult classic over the years and has since become a Halloween staple.
MoviesNewsTimes

Robert Eggers' 'The Northman' Gets 2022 Release Date

Director Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” will release in theaters on April 8, 2022, Focus Features announced on Friday. Universal Pictures International will premiere the film internationally on the same day. Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk, the revenge thriller explores the depths at...
MoviesThrillist

Netflix's 'The Woman in the Window' Is Enjoyable Schlock

Amy Adams stars in this goofy, Hitchcockian thriller. There was a point in time in its long journey to release when The Woman in the Window was set for an Oscar campaign and a splashy theatrical release. Now on Netflix, this occasionally very goofy but generally pretty fun little thriller, based on the novel by A. J. Finn, aka controversial writer Dan Mallory, is right at home on the streaming service. It's perfect for idle Friday night viewing. You'll remain entertained, you may even hoot and holler at some of the more ridiculous twists, and you'll marvel at some of Amy Adams' acting choices. It's the ideal couch experience.
MoviesInside the Magic

“Huge News” Coming For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ This Week

If you are a fan of Hocus Pocus, get ready because it seems that big things are coming down the pipeline in the near future!. Hocus Pocus was created in 1993, and after flopping at the box office, no one could have predicted that the Sanderson sisters would actually be a part of a cult classic that would be popular for years to come. During D23 in 2019, Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 was in development, which excited Halloween and Disney fans alike!
Moviesbiography.com

10 Things You May Not Know About 'Sister Act'

Released in the summer of 1992, Sister Act starred actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg as struggling nightclub performer Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into hiding after witnessing her gangster boyfriend committing murder and poses as nun Sister Mary Clarence while staying at a San Francisco convent. Despite a rocky road to the screen, the film was an instant hit, as audiences warmed to Goldberg’s on-screen comradery with co-stars Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, powered by a soundtrack that spent more than a year on the Billboard charts. Following the success of the first movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, also starring Lauryn Hill, hit theaters in December 1993. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical-comedy film series:
MoviesTelegraph

19 best films to watch at the cinema now and new movies releases for 2021

Yes, it’s already available to stream on Disney+. But Chloé Zhao’s Best Picture-winning masterpiece is the ideal way to reacquaint yourself with cinema’s communal, horizon-broadening pleasures. Cinemas from May 17. Sound of Metal. An Oscar-winner for Best Sound and Editing, this study of sudden deafness afflicting a heavy-metal drummer (Riz...
Beauty & Fashionflickeringmyth.com

Emma Stone talks “revenge” in Becoming Cruella featurette, new character posters released

With Cruella set to be unleashed at the end of the month, Disney has released a ‘Becoming Cruella’ featurette, which gives us a quick peek behind the scenes at the fashion designer come future villain, and what makes her tick. Check it out below along with five character posters featuring Stone and co-stars Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser and Kirby Howell-Baptiste…
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Adds A New Monster To The Dracula Family

With the summer movie season upon us, many of us are getting ready to enjoy our favorite franchises on the big screen again, some of which with the whole family. One exciting offering will be the final chapter to Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania. We’ve just received our first look at the fourth movie, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and it looks to be filled with laughs… and a brand new monster by a fan-favorite character.
MoviesRolling Stone

‘The Human Voice’: Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodóvar and Pure Cinephile Bliss

There she is, stepping out from behind a screen and seen in glorious close-up: the vibrant red dress, the half-shadowed face, the untamed tangle of ginger hair. (We Stan an icon.) For the next half-hour, you’ll see Tilda Swinton’s spurned woman — she is merely referred to as “Woman” — shop for axes at a hardware store in Madrid, attack an empty suit on a bed, try on several gorgeous outfits, beg and plead for a lover’s return over the phone, hang out with a dog named Dash and set an exquisitely decorated apartment on fire. Or maybe you will watch her do all of this for the next 90 minutes if, like me, you end up watching this three times back to back.
MoviesYardbarker

Every cameo that Alfred Hitchcock made in his films

Alfred Hitchcock may never have won a Best Director Oscar, but he is still one of the all-time iconic filmmakers. He’s known for being the “Master of Suspense,” but he’s also known for making cameos in his films. Over his career, he had 36 confirmed cameos in his movies. However, beyond those, there are some speculative cameos as well. We’ve cataloged them all, the ones we are sure of and the ones that are a mystery, the kind that Hitchcock himself would probably be proud of.
MoviesCollider

First 'Blindspotting' Trailer Reveals Release Date for TV Spin-Off of Acclaimed Film

The Blindspotting spin-off finally received its first trailer, and the Starz series is making sure that it still captures the spirit of the film while adding its own twist. The spin-off series about one of the characters from the film, Jasmine Cephas Jones’ Ashley, was announced back in 2019. Writer, producers and stars of the film, Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, have also returned to produce and write the series.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Why the Set of Something Borrowed Was Such a Hotbed of Romance and 18 More Film Secrets

Watch: Best Valentine's Day Rom-Com Movies to Watch. Who knew that such a f--ked up love story could be so romantic?. Because while the plot of Something Borrowed isn't exactly the stuff of conventional fairytales—girl meets boy, girl's best friend falls for boy, girl realizes on the eve of her BFF's wedding that maybe she was in love with boy this whole time—there was certainly some magic in the air on the New York City set.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Liam Neeson Vs. Bob Odenkirk In This Week’s VOD Showdown

Vudu and Fandango are reporting that Liam Neeson’s The Marksman was the top VOD title last weekend, in terms of raw revenue, as the Open Road flick debuted on electronic sell-through (ie – priced to buy” digital availability. The film, starring Neeson as a retired/widowed rancher who is pit against murderous drug cartels while protecting a young boy fleeing Mexico, opened in mid-January with $3.1 million before legging out to $15.567 million domestic and $22.4 million worldwide. That was a whopping 5x weekend-to-final multiplier, and just above the $14.1 million domestic cume (from a $4.1 million domestic debut) of Neeson’s Honest Thief, Open Road’s previous PG-13 Neeson actioner released last September.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Is Amy Adams' Netflix thriller The Woman in the Window worth watching?

The Woman in the Window never tries to hide what it's emulating: it opens with shots of Rear Window's protagonist, LB "Jeff" Jefferies. But unlike the Hitchcock thriller it so clearly tries to be, Amy Adams' thriller is a colourful but hollow rehash. The film stars Adams as the agoraphobic...
MoviesGamespot

Mads Mikkelsen Talks Indiana Jones 5 Script, Says It's "Everything I Wished It To Be"

Actor Mads Mikkelsen will star in the new Indiana Jones movie alongside Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film's plot remains a mystery, but Mikkelsen has now provided a tease about what he knows. Speaking to Collider, the Hannibal and James Bond actor said he's fortunate to have been given early access to the script, and his verdict is that "it was everything I wished it to be."
Moviestasteofcinema.com

The 10 Most Influential Horror Movies of The 1970s

5. Don’t Look Now (1973, Nicolas Roeg) One of the most elegant, gorgeous films ever made also happens to be one of the most influential horror movies in history. The story is told as much through images as through words, and its atmosphere speaks louder than its dialogue. Forever redefining the impact that minimalist storytelling could have on an audience, this dreamlike masterpiece seamlessly merges style with story. Many films have followed in its ghostly footsteps, but few have ever succeeded in creating such a heavy mood with such a light touch.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer and poster for comedy Untitled Horror Movie

Ahead of its release next month, a poster and trailer have arrived online for director Nick Simon’s comedy Untitled Horror Movie which follows six co-stars of a hit TV show as they unintentionally summon a malevolent spirit when they decide to make their own movie; check them out below…. With...