Everything You Need To Know About Using a Pizza Stone on the Grill

Food Network
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA grill is an amazing piece of equipment that can help you cook almost anything, even pizza. While smaller, personal pizzas can be laid directly on the grates and get baked by a charcoal or gas grill’s naked flames, larger pizzas may not be so easy to maneuver onto a grill. That’s where a pizza stone comes in! These genius inventions help mimic the heat and surface of a brick oven right at home. While they’re typically used in an oven, they’re also a great tool for the grill to help you cook pizzas right alongside your burgers, hotdogs and steaks. Nevertheless, there are some things you should know before you turn your grill into a pizza oven. Below we share step-by-step instructions for how to us a pizza stone on the grill.

