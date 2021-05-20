newsbreak-logo
Cyberpunk Action Adventure Game Foreclosed Will Release In August

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 1 day ago

Merge Games revealed today that they will be releasing their upcoming cyberpunk action title Foreclosed this August. If you're not familiar with the game, this one is going to be a narrative-driven action-adventure game that has been set in a cyberpunk future filled with all sorts of conspiracies. It is up to you to root out the people who abuse their powers against the week and seek redemption for betrayal. The game will be getting both a physical and digital release on August 12th for PC and all three major consoles. Until that time comes, you can check out the latest trailer for the game showing off more of what you'll be doing.

