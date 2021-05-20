Cyberpunk Action Adventure Game Foreclosed Will Release In August

Funcom has revealed details today about Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah as the expansion now has a release date. This one has been in the works for a while now and kept getting pushed back with little hints and teases here and there of when we'd finally see it. But now we know the expansion will be released in full on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on May 27th. This particular expansion is going to be the biggest release of content for the game since the developers first released the game. When it was first introduced it had a ton of streamers playing it and a lot of servers working overtime. The audience has died down a bit, so this expansion looks to be a heavy Conan-sized punch to those players to get them to come back with improvements and a bunch of new content. You can read more about it below.