Golf

John Daly had the PGA Championship lead for a second, and then reality kicked in

By Charles Curtis
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe focus on John Daly at the PGA Championship was mostly on his beard and look ahead of Thursday’s first round at Kiawah Island. But the golfer who shocked the world by winning the event in 1991 went out and actually had a share of the lead for a hot minute, which was quite something. So what if the 55-year-old had it long before much of the field had teed off? It was pretty wild to see and it included a terrific birdie before Daly’s score starting going up.

