Norman, OK

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 59

By John E. Hoover
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEgjs_0a5z5FAX00

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman handicap Oklahoma's softball team at this week's Norman Regional, explore why Patty Gasso is defending the Pac-12, remember Austin Box, talk all-time Sooner running backs and lots more.

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (posts later Thursday).

