Arsenal must mount a comeback, overcome their own patchy form and beat a former manager if they want to reach the Europa League final on Thursday night.The Gunners lost 2-1 to Villarreal in the semi-final first leg a week ago, with Nicolas Pepe netting what might yet prove to be a pivotal consolation from the penalty spot.Mikel Arteta’s team have seen off Benfica, Olympiacos and Slavia Prague to reach the last four, while Villarreal beat Salzburg, Dynamo Kyiv and Dinamo Zagreb to progress to the semi-finals. Including the group stage, they have won 12 of their 13 Europa League...