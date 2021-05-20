Sony Pictures Post Production Services Stirs Up Thrills and Chills for “The Unholy”

When the first rumblings of a new Saw began to emerge years ago, most fans assumed it would be another incarnation of elements they had previously seen, though the reveal that not only would Chris Rock star in the film, but that he was the one who had championed and executive produced the adventure had audiences shocked and thrilled for what this could mean for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Given that Rock has such a powerful legacy as a comedian, audiences didn't know what to expect from the film, with Rock recently detailing how it was his comedic sensibilities that were a key component in developing the new installment. Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th.