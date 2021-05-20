Sony Pictures Post Production Services Stirs Up Thrills and Chills for “The Unholy”

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe new Screen Gems thriller The Unholy follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something more sinister. The Unholy is produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Evan Spiliotopoulos, written for the screen and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, in his directorial debut, and is based upon James Herbert’s best-selling book Shrine.

