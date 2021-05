Eligibility for 2017 Earned Income Tax Credit The IRS could hold your 2017 refund check if you didn’t file a 2018 or 2019 return, either. In addition, the IRS may also apply your 2017 refund to any federal or state taxes you owe for other years—or to offset unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans. By filing a 2017 tax return, many low- and moderate-income workers may also be eligible for the earned income tax credit for that year. The credit was worth as much as $6,318 for 2017. The credit helps individuals and families whose incomes are below certain thresholds. The thresholds for 2017 were: