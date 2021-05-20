“This is not a conflict; it is a crime.”

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], May 17 (ANI): The first three months of this year have been the least violent in Israel for many years as there were no missiles fired from Gaza and no successful lone-wolf attacks. However, all this changed at the start of Ramadan when the Israeli Police Force started using gratuitous violence against Palestinian worshippers. First it prevented them from gathering as customary at Damascus Gate, then beating up protesters at Sheikh Jarrah - where 6 Palestinian families are facing expulsion from their homes in East Jerusalem- and then using teargas and shock grenades inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place in Islam, wounding scores of Palestinian civilians, while many Israeli Police officers were also injured.