Premier League

Fans brutally offer verdict on David Beckham's Hall of Fame induction with disbelief he was picked ahead of Paul Scholes as he is branded 'one of the most overrated player of his generation'

By Daily Mail
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Beckham's controversial inclusion in the Premier League Hall of Fame has struck a nerve with many fans. A number of supporters took to social media to air their grievances that the former Manchester United wide-man was inducted. Many believe that his former team-mate Paul Scholes would have been more...

