Fans brutally offer verdict on David Beckham's Hall of Fame induction with disbelief he was picked ahead of Paul Scholes as he is branded 'one of the most overrated player of his generation'

Victoria Beckham was "happy" to keep her family together during the COVID-19 lockdown when her husband David Beckham had to go to Miami to work at his football club. The 47-year-old fashion designer and the couple's children made the decision to travel to the American city with David, 46, on Christmas Day (25.12.20) to spend some time Stateside and then once the lockdown rules in their native UK changed, Victoria made the decision that she and the kids would stay with her husband so he could work with his MLS soccer side Inter Miami, of which he is a co-owner.