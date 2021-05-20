Edinson Cavani knocks Man United team-mate Bruno Fernandes off top spot while Joe Willock's form for Newcastle earns him a place in our top 10... but which Liverpool star has forced their way into this week's Premier League POWER RANKINGS?

They’ll face Manchester United in the final in Gdansk, after United beat Roma over two legs in the other semi-final. They won the first leg 6-2 before going to Italy and losing 3-2 but winning on aggregate. Edinson Cavani opened the scoring for the visitors only for Edin Dzeko and then Bryan Cristante to turn the tie on its head. Cavani equalised, before an Alex Telles own goal tipped the balance in Roma’s favour, although it was ultimately futile.