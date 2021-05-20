Journalists Outraged By Report Chris Cuomo Advised Brother Andrew on Scandals

On Thursday night, the Cuomo Prime Time host apologized but defended his decision to advise brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his sexual harassment scandal in March. “I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intent for that, and I’m sorry for that,” Cuomo said, adding that of course he would offer his brother advice. “I can be objective about just about any topic, but not my family. I’m family first, job second," he said. The problem is part of Chris Cuomo's advice to his brother was to invoke "cancel culture," according to The Washington Post. As The Post's Erik Wemple points out, "it’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother. We have asked CNN whether the 'cancel culture' comment squares with the values of CNN, which has projected a far different message in its coverage of the #MeToo movement. Whatever the answer from the network, Andrew Cuomo has certainly chosen the defiant route....For this transgression, Chris Cuomo deserves every bit of ridicule thrown his way. Folks who work in journalism make a decision: We’re here to cover politicians and their consiglieres, not to work with them. The next time Chris Cuomo appears on air, he should disclose all of his advice-dispensing activities and beg for the forgiveness of his colleagues and peers."