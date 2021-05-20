newsbreak-logo
Journalists Outraged By Report Chris Cuomo Advised Brother Andrew on Scandals

By Caleb Howe
mediaite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing criticism on Thursday over his reported collaboration with brother Andrew Cuomo and staff on how to respond to the sexual harassment allegations made against the governor in the last few months. “Cuomo, one of the network’s top stars, joined a series of conference calls...

Related
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Meghan McCain Drags CNN’s Chris Cuomo as ‘Sanctimonious Tool,’ Acting ‘Too Precious’ To Talk About Family

ABC daytime talk show juggernaut The View kicked off Friday with a segment on the controversy engulfing CNN’s Chris Cuomo following the news that he participated in strategy calls on how his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, should handle the growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against him, and co-host Meghan McCain, as usual, didn’t hold back.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Chris Cuomo and his problematic year at CNN

CNN's biggest star has become the network's most problematic star over the past year- maybe even more so than Jeffrey Toobin. Chris Cuomo was forced to address a stunning report from The Washington Post revealing that he participated in strategy sessions earlier this year with his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid growing sexual misconduct allegations.
EntertainmentMedia Matters

CNN’s Cuomo problem just keeps getting worse

CNN host Chris Cuomo’s inextricable conflict of interest received new attention on Thursday when The Washington Post revealed his participation in strategy calls earlier this year advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to respond to women who had worked with the governor and said that he had sexually harassed them. Chris Cuomo “encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office” in discussions that “included the Democratic governor, his top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers,” the Post reported.
Public HealthNew York Post

Maskhole! Chris Cuomo wears face covering alone in convertible

If only he played it this safe with his journalism ethics …. Fully vaccinated CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has taken mask-wearing to absurd heights — covering his face as he cruised alone in a convertible with the top down amid the latest scandal to hit his family. Photos show the...
Celebritiesmediaite.com

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Facing Backlash Over Strategy Calls With Brother Andrew, Ranks Third at 9 P.M. in Thursday Ratings

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, faced with the bombshell report that he participated in strategy calls about how his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, should respond to sexual misconduct allegations, issued an apology on his show Thursday night, but the scandal didn’t boost his ratings. In fact, Cuomo Prime Time saw its lowest-rated show of the week in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to Nielsen data.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

CNN: Chris Cuomo Had ‘Inappropriate’ Strategy Meetings With Brother Andrew

CNN has given its primetime host Chris Cuomo a slap on the wrist for taking part in “inappropriate” meetings to advise his brother on how to respond to an onslaught of sexual harassment accusations. According to a Washington Post report, Cuomo joined several conference calls with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his top aides to discuss political strategy. Cuomo, one of his brother’s few close confidantes, reportedly told him to remain defiant and even invoked “cancel culture,” a term Gov. Cuomo also used publicly when brushing off the allegations made by a half-dozen women. CNN told the Post that the meetings were “inappropriate,” and Cuomo had acknowledged as much. “He will not participate in such conversations going forward,” the network said, but he won’t be disciplined.
EntertainmentPosted by
Fox News

CNN's anchors have history of offering advice to politicians

CNN continues to declare itself "the most trusted name in news," but how its star anchors conduct themselves and the lack of response their employer gives to questionable behavior appears to further tarnish the network's credibility. The liberal network admitted to The Washington Post on Thursday that "Cuomo Prime Time"...
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

CNN is facing a "full-blown crisis" with Chris Cuomo: "It’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother"

On Thursday night, the Cuomo Prime Time host apologized but defended his decision to advise brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his sexual harassment scandal in March. “I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intent for that, and I’m sorry for that,” Cuomo said, adding that of course he would offer his brother advice. “I can be objective about just about any topic, but not my family. I’m family first, job second," he said. The problem is part of Chris Cuomo's advice to his brother was to invoke "cancel culture," according to The Washington Post. As The Post's Erik Wemple points out, "it’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother. We have asked CNN whether the 'cancel culture' comment squares with the values of CNN, which has projected a far different message in its coverage of the #MeToo movement. Whatever the answer from the network, Andrew Cuomo has certainly chosen the defiant route....For this transgression, Chris Cuomo deserves every bit of ridicule thrown his way. Folks who work in journalism make a decision: We’re here to cover politicians and their consiglieres, not to work with them. The next time Chris Cuomo appears on air, he should disclose all of his advice-dispensing activities and beg for the forgiveness of his colleagues and peers."
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Apologizes: ‘I Love My Brother...And I Love My Job’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo opened Cuomo Prime Time Thursday night with an apology, telling viewers he was sorry for having put CNN and his colleagues in an awkward position by advising his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who remains embroiled in a scandal involving women accusing him of making inappropriate comments or unwanted touching during private meetings. “I love my brother, I love my family, and I love my job,” he said.
TV & VideosNew York Post

Chris Cuomo proves that nothing will get you fired from CNN if you’re liberal

If there’s an ethics watchdog at CNN, he must be as dead as Old Yeller. If there’s a referee making sure CNN employees play by the rules, his vision is about as reliable as Oedipus’s. We know that CNN is capable of firing conservatives, since they axed commentator Jeffrey Lord for making a joke suggesting his opponents were Nazis. But if you’re a Democrat, is there any level of ethical transgression that might cost you a gig at CNN?