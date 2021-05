An Arizona couple is accused of fabricating a missing child story so their truck would be found quicker. The Phoenix Police Department issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday morning for "an 18-month-old child” who was allegedly taken by two suspects who took a green pickup truck without permission. Stormee Wagner, 40, and James E. Wagner, 37, told police that the child, for whom they are caregivers, was in the back of the truck when it was taken, according to authorities. Police acted quickly and within hours the suspects and the truck were located, but they couldn’t find any baby.