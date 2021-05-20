newsbreak-logo
Connecticut State

Connecticut Police Ask The Public For Help Locating Missing Mother Jessica Edwards

By Gina Tron
Oxygen
Oxygen
 22 hours ago
Police in Connecticut have made a plea to the public for help in locating the an area woman who mysteriously vanished. Jessica Edwards, 30, was last seen on May 10 around 7 am, according to a South Windsor Police Department press release. Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said at a press conference that her husband was the last known person to see her that morning, NBC News reports. Her mother and sister last saw her on Mothers Day.

Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

A California woman whose remains were found in a dumpster nearly two decades ago was allegedly murdered by her husband, officials announced last week. Laurie Diane Potter, was positively identified as the woman whose legs were found crammed in a dumpster in Rancho San Diego in 2003, authorities said. Her husband, Jack Potter, was arrested on May 12 in Rancho Cucamonga in connection with her murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.