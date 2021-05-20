Connecticut Police Ask The Public For Help Locating Missing Mother Jessica Edwards
Police in Connecticut have made a plea to the public for help in locating the an area woman who mysteriously vanished. Jessica Edwards, 30, was last seen on May 10 around 7 am, according to a South Windsor Police Department press release. Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said at a press conference that her husband was the last known person to see her that morning, NBC News reports. Her mother and sister last saw her on Mothers Day.www.oxygen.com