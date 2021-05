This 5.7-mile easy-to-moderate hike follows the orange-blazed Wawayanda Lake Loop around Wawayanda Lake in Wawayanda State Park, located in Sussex County, New Jersey. There are good views over the lake in the second half of the hike, which should take about 3.5 hours. Dogs are permitted on leash. To avoid getting your feet wet at the three stream crossings on rocks, make sure to wear good hiking boots. There is an entrance fee from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, and the parking areas may fill up early on summer weekends. A map is available online at https://bit.ly/3bkazJG.