Mabel revels in Bell's patent victory

The Royal Canadian Mint has released a new one-ounce Proof-quality gold coin, which highlights one of the country’s rarest coins minted — the 1936 dot 10-cents coin. Its existence is actually linked to one of the world’s most extraordinary love stories and which culminated with the loss of a kingdom. The year was 1936 and in January of that year, King George V had died peacefully at his country home of Sandringham. He had only months earlier celebrated his Silver Jubilee, 25 years on the throne, and the outpouring of affection of the British people as well as those around the Empire had touched him deeply. After the death of George V, his son and successor, the Prince of Wales, known to his family and friends as “David,” had ascended the British throne as King Edward VIII. However, after a reign of only 10 months, the Empire was notified the King had abdicated in December the same year of his accession in order to marry a woman the government and church deemed unsuitable to be Queen.