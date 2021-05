While others were hunkering down at the start of this pandemic, stockpiling loo roll and binge-watching hours of TV rubbish, our most successful living artist had other ideas. In all weathers, at all hours — at the age of 82 — David Hockney was out in his garden capturing the micro-mayhem of spring breaking out across four acres of Normandy countryside. The result is 116 ‘paintings’, composed entirely on an iPad during 95 days of lockdown.