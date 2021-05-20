Haldimand-Norfolk MPP, wife test positive for COVID-19
SIMCOE Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett has tested positive for COVID-19. So has his wife Cari, who Barrett reports is in hospital in Burlington. “I wanted to take this opportunity to inform my constituents that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Barrett said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. “I have been doing well, following guidelines from public health, working from home, and taking all necessary precautions including proper contact tracing.www.thechronicle-online.com