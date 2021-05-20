Haldimand-Norfolk MPP, wife test positive for COVID-19

14 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Thursday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of cases is now at 3,211. Of those, 3,056 are people that have received positive test results and 155 are presumptive. There have been 70 deaths. 11 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 4 locally and 7 outside the area. 101 people are in isolation. 428 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 529 people that are either in isolation or quarantine. That is an increase of 131 people since Wednesday.