newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Haldimand-Norfolk MPP, wife test positive for COVID-19

By Monte Sonnenberg
thechronicle-online.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSIMCOE Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett has tested positive for COVID-19. So has his wife Cari, who Barrett reports is in hospital in Burlington. “I wanted to take this opportunity to inform my constituents that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Barrett said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. “I have been doing well, following guidelines from public health, working from home, and taking all necessary precautions including proper contact tracing.

www.thechronicle-online.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpp#Covid 19#Simcoe#Haldimand Norfolk Mpp#Simcoe Haldimand Norfolk#N501y#Burlington#Covid Symptoms#Guidelines#Conversation#Publishing Date#Medical Circles#Teleconference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana Statekqennewsradio.com

14 NEW POSITIVE TEST RESULTS FOR COVID-19 IN COUNTY

14 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Thursday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of cases is now at 3,211. Of those, 3,056 are people that have received positive test results and 155 are presumptive. There have been 70 deaths. 11 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 4 locally and 7 outside the area. 101 people are in isolation. 428 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 529 people that are either in isolation or quarantine. That is an increase of 131 people since Wednesday.
Bear Lake, MImanisteenews.com

Bear Lake student tests positive for COVID-19

BEAR LAKE — A Bear Lake Schools student tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent out to families by superintendent Marlen Cordes. "Today we were made aware that one of our student’s antigen COVID test was confirmed positive through a PCR test," Cordes said in the correspondence. "We have a small number of students who were deemed to be close contacts. Those individuals have already been notified and will quarantine for the next 14 days.
Public Healthmvariety.com

Another traveler tests positive for Covid-19

ANOTHER newly arrived traveler has been confirmed positive for Covid-19, which brings the CNMI's number of total cases to 169 since March 28, 2020. The new case was identified at travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival on Thursday, May 6, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said. The individual...
Multnomah County, ORmultco.us

Four in custody test positive for COVID-19

Corrections Health reports an adult in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center who had symptoms of COVID-19 tested positive for the virus on May 6. Rapid testing of potentially exposed adults in custody turned up an additional three cases on May 7. Because of transfers between facilities, two dorms at Inverness Jail are considered exposed and have been quarantined as a precaution.
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

Accomack reports two additional COVID-19 test positives

Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 55 tests for a test positive rate of 3.6%. Virginia reported 714 additional COVID-19 test positives with 65 additional probable cases. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association had...
Public Healthchambanasun.com

31,706 people in their fifties in US test positive for COVID-19 during April

There were 31,706 people in their fifties in the United States who tested positive for COVID-19 during April, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. On average it took 54 days from the time the test was administered until the results were reported to the CDC. Out of those who provided figures, 2,152 individuals were hospitalized and 264 were admitted to the ICU. The gender breakdown was 49 percent male and 51 percent female.
Noatak, AKkotz.org

Resident of Noatak tests positive for COVID-19

A Noatak resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to regional health care provider Maniilaq Association. There is no report on whether the case occurred within the Maniilaq service area, which includes Kotzebue, the Northwest Arctic Borough and the North Slope village of Point Hope. The individual received the...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positive Rate Falls to 1.05%

What You Should Know About Gathering After Your COVID Vaccine. Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate fell to 1.05% as hospitalizations decreased by 28 on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the Department of Public Health. Of the 17,891 tests that were administered since yesterday, 187 came back positive. Hospitalizations...
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

23 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: six each in Sawyer and Washburn counties; four in Burnett County; two each in Douglas and Rusk counties; and one each in Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases were reported in Ashland, Iron and Taylor counties. Statewide, an additional 558 cases were reported Wednesday,...
Indiana Statewevv.com

1,261 More Hoosiers Test Positive for COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health said Thursday that another 1,261 more Hoosiers had tested positive for COVID-19. That brought the total number of Indiana residents now known to have tested positive for the virus to date to 726,600. ISDH also identified six new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing to 12,966...
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

Two City of Bloomington workers report positive COVID-19 test results

BLOOMINGTON – A Parks and Recreation Department employee and a Bloomington Police Department (BPD) employee reported receiving positive results of COVID-19 viral tests over the last week. Neither of these employees was a close contact of a previous COVID-19 case at the City. (Close contact is defined by Centers for...
Public Healthreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Teacher union helped craft CDC school reopening rules

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t been following the science on school reopenings. Instead, it’s been acting as the stenographer for a powerful national teachers unions. In February, the CDC released new guidelines on school reopenings. Even at the time, its recommendations were overly cautious — under its...
Public Healthsouthcountynews.org

COVID concerns at Vicksburg school board meeting

County health departments, not school districts, are responsible for declaring outbreaks of diseases, Vicksburg Supt. Keevin O’Neill told board members and the mother of a Tobey Elementary student who tested positive for COVID-19. He defended the district’s transparency about the spread of the disease within the district. Erin Hoekstra at...
Public Healththewolf.ca

COVID-19: Doug Ford extends Ontario's stay-at-home order until June 2

WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that while COVID-19 measures were working, they needed to extend the stay-at-home order for two additional weeks until at least June 2 instead of the original expiration date of May 20. Premier Doug Ford has officially extended Ontario’s stay-at-home order another two...