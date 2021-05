WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A vigil and funeral mass will be held for Fr. Emil Kapaun this fall. The services will be held at Hartman Arena on Sept. 28-29. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita announced Tuesday that Fr. Kapaun’s remains will be flown from Honolulu, Hawaii to Wichita on Saturday, Sept. 25. A procession will depart from Eisenhower Airport to his hometown of Pilsen, Kan. He will remain there until Monday, Sept. 27. From there, the priest’s remains will be transported back to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita where they will be kept until the vigil and funeral mass. The remains of Fr. Kapaun will be interred in a crypt inside the cathedral as he progresses toward sainthood.